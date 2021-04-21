Arzooo invests $2 mn, forays into logistics

Arzooo, India’s leading retail-tech startup, has launched its in-house logistics service, Arzooo Express that will manage complete logistics from first mile service to last mile delivery of goods for its partner stores across the country.









Arzooo Express is launched with an investment of $2 million, which came from the recent $6 million funding raised by Arzooo from Trifecta Capital. Besides having a fleet of vehicles plying around cities, Arzoo Express has an end-to-end technology platform to manage its supply chain on a real-time basis. It will be serving 10,000 pin codes across the country with a fleet of trucks.

Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO Arzooo, said the company aims to deliver a level of service for its retailers that’s 2x faster in speed and reliable when it comes to the turnaround time but with a fragmented network of logistics ecosystem with limited capabilities to handle large appliances, it is hard to achieve the speed and quality of service.

“Arzooo express equips us with the best supply chain capability built to handle large products, deliver faster service to our customers with an optimum level of operational efficiency that sets us to achieve the larger business objective to serve 50,000 store by the end of this year,” he said.

The new service will help the company improve its serviceability, speed of delivery, expand its pay on delivery option to larger network along with efficiency in its supply chain operations. By the end of 2021, Arzooo aims to double its logistics service capability to serving 20,000+ pin codes across India with 3x larger fleet on ground and state of the art supply chain technology. At present, the logistics service will serve the company’s own client base.

India has a universe of about 12 million retail outlets where the logistics service is the spine for running the business enabling to and fro movement of goods. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India has ranked second in the 2019 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index and the country’s logistics sector was growing at over 10% each year.

So far Arzooo has raised about $15 million of capital. This includes Series A round of $7.5 million funding led by WRVI Capital along with its existing investors in October 2020, followed by the investment from ZOOM video founder Eric Yuan.