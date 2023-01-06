EVeium Smart Mobility- The Indian Brand of Elegant and premium EVs has launched a new experience hub in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. The experience hub will expose customers to the products and technology behind the array offered by the brand. The hub will be under the dealership name “Sarnot Autolines”

The hub is situated in the city at Survey No 694(A), Plot No. 10A Adarsh Co. OP Housing Sanstha Ltd. ,Near Dhone Automobiles, Pune 411037 in a prime area of marketyard which is a hub for automobiles showrooms. The experience hub offer the quality customer experience while a displaying scintillating array of vehicles by the brand.

The experience Hub was launched in presence of Mr Santosh Dhone, MD of Dhone Group, Mr Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing, EVeium Smart Mobility. The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘EVeium – Sarnot Autolines’, showcases all 3 premium Electric Scooters from the brand, which include Cosmo, Comet and Czar.

Sarnot Autolines and EVeium Smart Mobility have share the same spirit and values when it comes to presenting the concept of eMobility in India. At the launch, Mr. Suyash Nilesh Sarnot of Sarnot Autolines said “A lot of brands have been providing customers with compromised products. Amidst this we were on a look for something premium and quality. EVeium’s products and technology fits the bill just right. We are glad to have partnered with the brand which leads the space in terms of innovation, style and prestige.”

One the Occasion of Experience Hub Launch Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales & Marketing, EVeium Smart Mobility affirmed “It is important for us to cater to the audience in Pune, which is one of the most aware cities in terms of EVs. The city has proved the innovation hub for EVs and we are getting very good response from the city in terms of product acceptation hence thought of starting the second dealership within a quarter. We aim at spreading our wings further in the city and gradually across the state. We have got a good response from other cities, and we expect nothing less as we make a mark in the silicon valley of India.”

EVeium will be focussing on exhibiting its technology embedded in its vehicles, in order to burst any myths associated with EVs.

EVeium Smart Mobility is an electric 2-wheeler EV brand under the Ellysium Automotives. At EVeium Smart Mobility, our vision is to create clean energy and a sustainable ecosystem for easy adoption of a futuristic and safe way of electric commuting. Since the day we marked our journey, we have committed ourselves to ensuring that our products are environment friendly. EVEIUM is dedicated to offer a smart electric vehicle, as demonstrated by the optimal and smart battery, the choice of materials to offer durability, and they are designed to be truly sustainable!