Harley-Davidson launches separate electric motorcycle brand ‘LiveWire’

Harley-Davidson has announced the launch of an all-electric motorcycle brand “LiveWire,” as part of its launch of a stand-alone electric brand. The US bike maker had said in February that it has decided to separate LiveWire from Harley-Davidson and position it as a standalone brand in a bid to tap the fast-growing electric vehicle segment. The latest move is also aimed to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders.









The ‘LiveWire’ branded bike is slated to be launched globally on 8th July 2021 to coincide with International Motorcycle Show on 9th July 2021. Harley-Davidson says that the LiveWire brand will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI.

“With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond,” Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said in a statement.

“LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

The company is also planning to come up with dedicated LiveWire EV showrooms in selected locations starting with California. Harley-Davidson first unveiled the LiveWire electric motorcycle in 2018 at $29,799 (approx. Rs 21.89 lakh), placing it on the higher end for motorcycles. It went into production the following year.