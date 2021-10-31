Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for EVs

Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for EVs

Auto

Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for EVs

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Odisha government announced full exemption of motor vehicles taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, as per an official notification. The decision was taken to encourage faster adoption of EVs, it said.




In the notification, issued on Friday, the state government announced a 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles.

The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025.

Also Read: Online searches for housing properties at record high in Sep: Housing.comc

Further, the state government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, officials said.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More customers shopped on Amazon.in, 79% new users from small towns

More customers shopped on Amazon.in, 79% new users from small towns
By October 31, 2021
G-20 leaders to strengthen WHO to fast-track process for emergency nod for Covid-19 vaccines: Goyal

G-20 leaders to strengthen WHO to fast-track process for emergency nod for Covid-19 vaccines: Goyal
By October 31, 2021
Rise in services on domestic routes bringing down airfares: Scindia

Rise in services on domestic routes bringing down airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia
By October 31, 2021
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round

Funding News

Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round
Log 9 Materials raises USD 2 mn in funding from Petronas Ventures

Funding News

Log 9 Materials raises USD 2 mn in funding from Petronas Ventures
To Top
Loading...