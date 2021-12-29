Ola Electric aims to install 4000 EV charging points in 2022

Ola Electric has announced its plan to install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities in 2022. The company began installing its charging network called Hypercharger days after it rolled out its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro.









The Bengaluru-based mobility firm is in advanced talks to tie-up with Bharat Petroleum to set up its fast chargers- hyperchargers. In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said that Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities.

“At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers,” he said in a tweet late Tuesday.

Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers. pic.twitter.com/WKEzok4E98 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 28, 2021

The company is also in talks with multiple builders and real estate developers to set up charging points at their premises.

Ola has expanded into advanced two-wheeler electric vehicles manufacturing at its Futurefactory. It has already begun deliveries of its e-scooters — Ola S1 and S1 Pro — albeit delayed a bit.

Ola in October unveiled the ‘Hypercharger Network’, a charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in India in the coming months.

Also Read: GlobalBees joins unicorn club after $110mn Series B round led by Premji Invest

According to the company, the charging network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.