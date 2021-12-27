One-Moto launches high speed e-scooter Electa. Check details

One-Moto – The first ever British Brand of Elegant and premium EVs in India, has announced the launch of its new high – speed e-Scooter Electa in Indian market at EV India Expo, at INR 1,99,000 (ex-showroom price). The new high speed e-scooter resonates with the spirit of “modern classic,” and is targeted at youth that are steering the larger shift of approach in the country to achieve a more eco-friendly tomorrow. The brand actively shares the larger vision of reducing the carbon emissions in the country, that goes in sync with the Honb. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panchamrit” vision.

My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021



Following the recent fundraise at the brand, One-Moto already rolled-out two products in the Indian market – Commuta (a high speed scooter), and Byka (a high speed scooter) in November 2021. The products have been receiving overwhelming response from the customers, auto enthusiasts, Industry Honchos. Electa would be its third addition, within a span of 3 months from the brand launch, in the fast growing array of offerings. All the One-Moto products come with ‘One-App’ that provides end-to-end technology support including Geo-fencing, IoT, Bluetooth. The app also captures data like maintenance alerts, commuting behaviour etc, thus making it the finest connected vehicle on road.

With the launch of Electa, the brand has introduced Retrospective design to its users, with the most advanced technology. The ride fits the fine lifestyle of commuters who wish to enjoy the eco-friendly, elegant ride emanating the essence of British style.

The new Electa is available in 06 fabulous colours – Mat Black, Shiny Black, Blue, Red and Grey– and boasts a classy look that sets it apart from the other products in the market. The product is equipped with a 72V and 45AH, detachable lithium-ion battery, that gets fully charged in just 4 hrs. The e-Scooter easily clocks a top speed of 100 km/hr, and can cover a distance of 150 kms on a single charge. It is powered by a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor creating a distinct experience for the rider.

One-Moto Electa is offering a 3 years warranty on Motor, Controller and Battery to its users. The ride comes loaded with a host of features including- analogue display, Hydraulic disk brakes (front/rear), and optional chrome upgrades.

“Since Indian automotive market has become focused on shifting from ICE to EV, it was understood that the early experience would count a lot if the mission has to be sustained. We forayed in the Indian market with the very objective of addressing the EV requirements of those looking for something chic and unique. We have brought the grandeur of British style packaged in our electric vehicle offerings for the niche in India. The cutting -edge technology, wrapped in carefully crafted design makes it a premium product for our target audience.” said Mr. Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter, One-Moto India.

Also Read: Zomato appoints Anjalli Ravi as deputy CFO, Nitin Savara as CSO

“India is welcoming EV adoption, and we are focused on providing quality products to catalyse the same. The idea is to launch high-speed quality premium products, and begin distribution from the key metro cities. We don’t just want to serve Indian customers with our scooters but give them the complete end-to-end experience they have been getting while running ICE engine vehicles. We aim at tightening our foothold in the hot markets in the country including – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab in the next six months. On the basis of the response, and local government policies only we will enter the new financial year,” Mr. Shubhankar Chaudhry- CEO, One-Moto India.