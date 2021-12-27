SHEMA Electric displayed its stunning array of electric two-wheelers at the EV India Expo 2021. The young Make-in-India EV manufacturer from Odisha received huge acclamation of a number of visitors by unveiling its SES TUFF (High Speed) and SES HOBBY (Low Speed). The range exhibition was applauded by the attendees for its cutting-edge technology and classy design.









Here is a feature outline of the brand’s latest electric two-wheelers:

SES TUFF (High Speed) – this is a high-speed 2-wheeler for the B2B segment. The multi-utility electric bike reaches a speed of 60 kmph, offering a range of 150 kms, on a 150 kg loading capacity. SES TUFF is powered by a dual 60V, 30 Ah Lithium detachable battery.

SES HOBBY – another product, which is 100% made in India e-scooter SES HOBBY. It clocks a top speed of 25 kmph, and covers a distance of 100 kms on a single charge. With a combination of style and high-end technology, the product proved a hit with the attendees. SES HOBBY is packed with a 60V and 30 Ah detachable battery. It takes four hours for the full charge.

Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder and COO, SHEMA Electric, said the EV market is new in India, and the nation has put huge targets for itself. “In order to achieve the same, it is imperative that all the players actively participate towards its holistic growth. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users’ expectations and requirements,” he said. “We will continue to innovate and advance the products while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch two to three new high-speed products in the market and have 100+ dealers with us pan India.”

SHEMA Electric currently has 75 dealers in its network, boasting a presence across 13 states. The company aims at penetrating deeper in the hottest markets in India – Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat in the next six months.