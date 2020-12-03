Tata Nexon accelerates with sale of 2,000 EV units in 10 months of launch

Tata Nexon has achieved a milestone, with 2,000 units of the EV sold in a little over 10 months of the stylish SUV’s launch. The Nexon EV reached the sales mark of 2200 units in November.

Shailesh Chandra, President of the Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, said the moment is of great pride for the company. He said the Tata Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment.









“Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers,” Chandra said. “This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers.”

Chandra pointed out that with the continued support from the government, in terms of incentives such as benefits on registration and road tax, the company hopes that EVs will soon become the most desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers in India.

The Tata Nexon EV was introduced in three trims, i.e. XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Pricing of the base XM trim remains unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh. The XZ+ and XZ+ Lux have become a little costlier at Rs 15.25 lakh and Rs 16.25 lakh, respectively – all ex-showroom.

Some of the EV’s key feature highlights include dual-pod headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, climate control and wearable key. The vehicle has a 30.2 kWh battery, supported by an electric motor producing 127 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque.