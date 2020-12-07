Agra Metro project will ease movement of 2.5 million locals and provide connectivity

The Agra Metro project will ease the movement of 2.5 million local residents and provide connectivity to monuments, railway stations and major markets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whilst inaugurating the phase one of the construction of the project, said the metro will add new dimensions to the city’s modernity









PM Modi said the metro project, worth over Rs 8,000 crore, will strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra. He highlighted that in the six years after 2014, more than 450 km of metro lines have become operational in the country and about 1000 km of metro lines are in progress. PM Modi added that connectivity in western UP is increasing at a fast pace due to modern facilities. “The country’s first rapid transport system is being built between Meerut to Delhi,” he said. “A 14-lane expressway between Delhi-Meerut will also start serving the people of this region soon.”

Drawing focus on the past UPA government, he said a big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on the arrangement of funds. “Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My government focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them.”

The Agra Metro project comprises of two corridors with a total length of 29.4km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra, and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The estimated cost, as per the government statement, the project will be Rs 8,379.62 cr which will be completed in five years.