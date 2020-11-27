e-mobility pilot: Hitachi ABB Power, Ashok Leyland and IIT Madras team up

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Asok Leyland and IIT-Madras have teamed up for an e-mobility pilot. They will run an electric bus to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IIT-M’s students and staff.

The e-bus, according to an official statement, will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grid’s innovative flash-charging technology Grid-eMotion Flash, will be provided by Ashok Leyland, and IIT-M will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the e-bus.









N Venu, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India Managing Director, said the partnership engages some of the finest industry and academic minds in the country to create a truly sustainable framework for e-mobility. He highlighted that the partnership will provide a zero-emissions mass public transportation bus system through the company’s award-winning technology, localized for the Indian market. Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer, N Saravanan said the combination of their robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging from Hitachi ABB Power Grids can be the answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country.

Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, IIT-Madras Director, said the development of India’s e-mobility charging infrastructure and increased deployment of e-buses is key to meeting the demand for sustainable transport solutions across India’s rural and urban areas. “We hope to study and understand how the right technology can enable an efficient transport system without damaging the environment,” he said. “We are delighted to have partnered with the best in the industry for this endeavor.”

Also Read: IT service providers look for steady revenue flow, keen on acquisition of subsidiaries of international companies

The statement said that Hitachi ABB Power Grid’s flash-charging system quickly tops up the battery while passengers get on and off the bus. On arterial roads, an e-bus with this solution can reduce the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus ready. It highlighted that with India working towards EV adoption to 30 per cent by 2030, the mass public transport segment is largely untouched. It also said that for bus operators, the switch to electric has previously presented challenges. “That is because with battery-operated buses, it is difficult to maximize passenger load carrying capacity and running time while making the whole operation economically viable,” it said. “An e-bus with flash-charging technology can solve that problem while improving the quality of life through reducing pollution in densely populated urban areas.”

With inputs from PTI.