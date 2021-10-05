TVS Motor ties up with Tata Power to set up EV charging infra across country

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. As part of the MoU, the two companies have agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) across the country and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.









The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing. This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India, it added.

The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers and help further drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers, TVS Motor Company stated. “This collaboration with Tata Power marks yet another significant milestone towards enabling a greener future for the country. Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions,” TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu noted.

Fitting to the company’s vision of electrification, TVS envisages a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar, he added. The company’s MoU with Tata Power is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

“Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of a robust EV charging eco-system across India,” Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said. Tata Power currently has a network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India.

The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC chargers.