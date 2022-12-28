ETO Motors partners DMRC to deploy women-driven e-autos at metro stations

ETO Motors on Tuesday said the company has partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to deploy women-driven electric auto rickshaws at metro stations in the capital.









ETO Motors said the first set of 36 e-autos was flagged off from Azadpur metro station on Tuesday in presence of officials of the company and the DMRC. ETO Motors will add 100 more e-autos and develop parking and charging hubs at Kalkaji, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Majlis Park metro stations, it said.

The e-autos manufactured by ETO Motors will have only women drivers as part of the partnership with DMRC. Speaking with reporters, Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, ETO Motors, said, the company “has trained unemployed women to drive e-autos.” “We are going to deploy more e-autos at other metro stations in Delhi in a phased manner.”

On the business model, he said e-autos will be provided to women drivers against a daily rental of around Rs 400. They can take the EV on rent from a hub developed at the metro station, Chavali said. As per the agreement, women drivers are allowed to ply e-autos in a radius of up to 7 km, he said.