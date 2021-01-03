Lamborghini hopes India sales will be better than 2019 levels

Lamborghini expects its sales in India, this year, to be more than 2019 levels after recording good traction in the later part of 2020, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions.

The Italian super luxury carmaker is hoping that there is no change in the tax structure in the upcoming Budget to let the segment come back to normal growth trajectory, and it believes that any increase would “hit the segment very negatively”.









Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India head, told PTI that their business, in the last few months, has improved significantly and gradually coming back to pre-COVID times. “We anticipate the super luxury car segment will start bouncing back,” he said. “My anticipation is that in 2021, the segment should at least be around the 2019 level, which was about 265-270 cars. That should be the size of the market again in 2021.” Agarwal said the company is setting an ambitious goal because it wants to return to growth momentum. “In 2021, we want to go ahead of this. We want to come back to the growth history that we had in the past in India,” he said.

Also Read: COVID-19 driven global disruptions halts Mahindra and Ford talks for potential partnership

The company’s super luxury SUV Urus, which contributes over 50 per cent of sales, will continue to play a key role in driving growth in India. “The demand for Urus is remaining ver strong. Today, the waiting time for Urus has gone back to 8 to 9 months, which is a very positive sign,” Agarwal said. “There are some new model variants, which we launched in Urus (in 2020) and all of them are getting very positive response from the market making the model waiting time to increase further.”

The executive added that the model is also helping the company tap customers to buy its super sports cars. “People who are coming to the Lamborghini family through Urus, they are now wanting to have a second car, which is a sports car. So it is a good positive sign. It is helping us to increase the customer base, newer people who never bought a Lamborghini are buying, helping us to grow in the super sports car segment and it is helping us to grow in tier I, II and III cities.”

The Italian carmaker will be launching the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder. This will be followed by Hurcan STO, which gives the feel and technology of a geniune race car in a road-legal model.