Bhavish Aggarwal Ola Electric on Electric Motorcycle Roadster Series

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, announced the launch of the company’s first electric motorcycle—the Roadster series—during the Sankalp 2024 event. The series includes three models: Roadster, RoadsterX, and Roadster Pro, priced between Rs 74,999 and Rs 249,999.

The Roadster and RoadsterX will be available from January 2025, while the Roadster Pro will launch by Diwali 2025. These motorcycles mark Ola’s ambitious foray into the electric motorcycle segment, a market that comprises two-thirds of India’s two-wheeler sales. The RoadsterX stands out as the fastest electric motorcycle in its category, boasting a 0-40 kmph acceleration in just 2.8 seconds for the 4.5 kWh variant.









Bhavish Aggarwal emphasised that Ola Electric’s entry into the motorcycle segment would further accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India. This move follows Ola’s success in the electric scooter market, where it has played a key role in popularizing EVs. The company also unveiled future plans to introduce more motorcycle models, including the Sportster and Arrowhead, to expand its lineup.

The Roadster series is built on Ola Electric’s upcoming Gen-3 platform and will feature advanced technology, such as MoveOS 5, set to launch by Diwali 2024. This update will bring features like three-step traction control, anti-wheelie, geofencing, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to the Roadster Pro.

Ola also revealed its plans to integrate its own battery cells, the Bharat 4680, into its vehicles starting in April 2025. The Bharat 4680 cell is currently in trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.

Bhavish Aggarwal expressed confidence that Ola Electric’s innovative products and strategic expansion would pave the way for mass EV adoption in India. As competition in the electric motorcycle market intensifies, Ola’s Roadster series aims to position itself as a leader by offering performance, affordability, and cutting-edge technology.

Ola Electric’s Roadster Series Electric Bikes: Detailed Overview

Roadster Pro

The Roadster Pro is designed for high performance, featuring an impressive 0-40 km/h acceleration in just 1.2 seconds. With a refined street-naked design, it reaches a top speed of 194 km/h and offers a remarkable range of 579 km on a single charge. It’s equipped with ADAS, a 10-inch touchscreen, and is priced at ₹1,99,999 for the 8 kWh variant and ₹2,49,999 for the 16 kWh variant. Deliveries begin by Diwali 2025, with reservations now open.

Roadster

Priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,39,999 depending on the battery variant (2.5 kWh to 6 kWh), the Roadster is more accessible yet still offers a range of 579 km and a top speed of 126 km/h. It accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 2.2 seconds and features a 7-inch touchscreen and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Deliveries are set for January 2025, and reservations are open today.

Roadster X

The budget-friendly Roadster X, starting at ₹74,999, is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0-40 km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 124 km/h, with a range of 200 km on a single charge. It comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and a 4.3-inch touchscreen. Like the other models, deliveries start in January 2025, with reservations available now.

Ola Electric also introduced MoveOS 5, its latest software update. This update includes Ola Maps with group navigation, an AI-based tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and the Krutrim AI Assistant for Ola scooters. These advancements further enhance the user experience across Ola’s growing EV lineup.