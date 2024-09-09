Raft Cosmic EV announces Saurav Ganguly as the Brand Ambassador

Promoting sustainable transportation, Raft Cosmic EV, a player in the Indian electric vehicle market, announced Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador as part of an event at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, coinciding with World EV Day.

Raft Cosmic EV has gained recognition for its innovative and high-performance electric vehicles, introducing four distinct EV models earlier this year. Each model caters to different driving preferences and personalities, offering a unique experience for consumers. The Raft Cosmic EV Warrior (Street Fighter) is designed for urban environments with resilience and power. The Raft Cosmic EV Indus (Range King) is crafted for long-distance journeys with superior range efficiency. The Magnetic (Class and Simplicity) focuses on elegance and simplicity, while the Zanskar (Jewel of the Crown) offers luxury and top-tier performance.

During the press conference, Raft Cosmic EV unveiled the facelift version of the Warrior (Street Fighter). The revamped model features a larger digital dial and incorporates a new-generation motor and controller for quick acceleration and a seamless driving experience.

The event was graced by notable figures, including Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and MD of Cosmic Birla Group, and Sourav Ganguly. Mr. Birla expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, underscoring the brand’s mission to revolutionize electric mobility with eco-friendly, high-performance vehicles. “Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest technology and innovation, ensuring maximum efficiency, reliability, and style,” he stated.

Sharing his excitement, Sourav Ganguly highlighted Raft Cosmic EV’s commitment to sustainability. “By choosing Raft Cosmic EV, you are embracing cutting-edge technology while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment,” he remarked, urging everyone to join the green revolution.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in Raft Cosmic EV’s mission to promote electric mobility and sustainability in India.