Prefect time for auto component players to plan route ahead: ACMA

This is the prefect time for auto component players to come together to plan the route ahead, believes the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta. He said with shifts in supply chains, mobility and consumer sentiment and focus on Aatmanirbhar and local manufacturing, the aftermarket sector represents a growth avenue.









The ACMA, in a press release, said the automotive industry is shifting gears as it witnesses an uptick in vehicle consumption in the second quarter of the current financial year. Major car makers reported a near 20 per cent jump in August domestic passenger vehicle sales, compared to last year which is expected to further rise during the festive season. “This growth, combined with car parc of second-hand vehicles due to increased private-car use, is expected to lead to a rise in aftermarket demand,” it said. “As the automotive sector gears up to get back on track with shifting consumer trends, the 2021 edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will be the first meeting point for face-to-face networking to revive trade discussions.”

The association has announced the 5th edition of its four-day international trade fair for the aftermarket and service industry. The event, Automechanika will be held at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from April 22, 2021; it will be in association with Messe Frankfurt India. Organizers believe that hosting the fair at a later date in the new financial year will enable the industry to re-connect in a secure business-to-business environment, creating a stronger impact and rightly serving its objective of business, knowledge and tech-exchange. The ACMA also said that mobility needs and consumer sentiments have led to a rise in vehicle buying. And with health and safety taking precedence, the demand for private vehicles has picked up, particularly in the two-wheeler and small car segments.

Raj Manek, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Executive Director and Board Member, said the pandemic has forced them to re-look for innovative solutions for safe, smart and sustainable mobility, and auto component suppliers need to assess the impact of these disruptive trends on their business. He added that mutual collaboration within the industry is important now more than ever and ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will be the convergence point to take these discussions ahead.