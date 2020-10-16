Audi set to revive demand in India with launch of six new vehicles over next one year

To overcome the slumber brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, Audi is set to revive demand in the Indian market with the launch of six new vehicles over the next one year, with focus on the youth and first-time luxury car buyers.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management at AUDI AG, had said in August that they anticipate a positive customer sentiment during the upcoming festive season in India and an overall goof revival of their segment in the year 2021. She said that since January 2020, Audi India has already launched three new products and the plan is to launch three more products in the next five months. “We want to inspire our customers and play an active role in shaping the transformation of our industry,” Wortmann said.









As such, the German automaker launched the Q2 compact sport utility vehicle on Friday at a starting price of about Rs 35 lakh. It will be followed by at least six new vehicles, including the e-tron electric vehicle, over the coming 12 months. Balbir Singh Dhillion, head of Audi India, said the company will continue to bring more models into the country both on the volume side and on the niche side. “We want to address not only our existing customers but also a lot of first time buyers who want to upgrade to the luxury segment. With Q2 we are going to address a lot of prospective buyers which we couldn’t address till now,” he said. “Q2 is a luxury all-rounder which is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. We are primarily looking at the younger car-buying audience while even those looking for their first luxury car will like this product.”

The Q2 is available in two grades – Exterior Line and Design Line, and five time levels, that is, standard, premium, premium plus I, premium plus II and technology. It has a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and the SUV has a favorable power-to-weight ratio with Quattro as standard to make it a engaging vehicle to drive.