Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tesla set to enter Indian market in 2021

With 2020 in its last quarter, Tesla is set to enter the Indian market in 2021.

Auto

Tesla set to enter Indian market in 2021

Published on

With 2020 in its last quarter, Tesla is set to enter the Indian market in 2021. This comes at a time when Harley Davidson, American motorcycle maker, and General Motors are exiting the country.

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive, confirmed on Twitter in a reply to a post with the photograph of a T-shirt having the message ‘India wants Tesla’. “Next year for sure,” Musk tweeted.




The American electric carmaker’s step into India will not be a cake walk. With India’s automobile industry already reeling from a COVID slowdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn focus on Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) India, promoting the use and domestic manufacture of electric vehicles. Modi, in 2015, had visited its headquarters at Palo Alto, California and met Musk who gave him a tour.

Over the years, Musk has shown interest in bringing Tesla to India but in a Twitter post in 2018, he cited some challenging government regulations as a hurdle. He also criticized the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for the delay in the electric car maker’s entry into the Indian market. A few months ago, in July, Musk had hinted at allowing the luxury car’s Indian fans to drive an electric Model 3 hopefully soon.

Globally, the luxury electric car maker has been making superb sales. Not to be pulled down by the on going COVID-19 pandemic and factory shutdown, the automaker said today that it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020. Tesla’s official numbers are broken down into two categories – the Model S and Model X and the Model 3 and Model Y. The latter duo was the company’s best-seller with the company delivering 124,100 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles last quarter. It delivered 15,200 units of Model S and Model X.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

India’s GDP shrunk the most among G-20 countries: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

GDP

India’s GDP shrunk the most among G-20 countries: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath
Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh

Facebook

Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate
Fintech Startup Market_mybigplunge

Fintech

Fintech Startup Market Pulse Raises USD 750,000 in Pre-Series A Funding
To Top
Loading...