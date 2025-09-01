TVS Ntorq 150 India Launch on 4 September: A New Rival to Yamaha Aerox 155

TVS Motor Company has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated TVS Ntorq 150 will debut in India on 4 September 2025. Positioned above the immensely popular Ntorq 125, the new model is expected to redefine the premium sporty scooter market in India.

The Ntorq 125 has already set benchmarks as one of the best-selling scooters in its class. With the Ntorq 150, TVS is aiming to replicate that success story in a higher-capacity segment, directly competing with the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.

Rivalry in the Premium Scooter Segment

The upcoming TVS Ntorq 150 will primarily take on the Yamaha Aerox 155, India’s most popular performance scooter, as well as the recently launched Hero Xoom 160, which leans more toward the maxi-scooter and adventure-scooter category.







While the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 are priced around ₹1.49–1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), TVS is expected to keep the Ntorq 150 competitive at under ₹1.50 lakh, ensuring it appeals to young urban riders looking for a mix of performance, style, and value.

What to Expect: Engine & Features

So far, TVS has teased only the headlamp assembly, but expectations are high for a striking design that stays true to the sporty DNA of the Ntorq family. The biggest question remains the engine setup:

Will TVS opt for a liquid-cooled motor like Yamaha and Hero?

Or will it stick to a more affordable air-cooled engine, similar to the Ntorq 125?

Regardless of the engine type, the scooter will comply with safety regulations by offering single-channel ABS as standard.

In terms of features, the TVS Ntorq 150 is likely to come loaded with:

Full LED lighting system

TFT instrument display

Bluetooth connectivity with SmartXonnect support

These upgrades will further position the Ntorq 150 as a stylish and tech-friendly scooter for India’s growing base of young, tech-savvy riders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany)

TVS has been steadily building its reputation in the scooter market, with the Ntorq 125 earning widespread acclaim for its performance-oriented design, advanced features, and youthful appeal. With the launch of the Ntorq 150, the company is looking to make a bold statement in the premium scooter segment and expand its dominance beyond 125cc.

If TVS manages to deliver a balance of power, design, and affordability, the Ntorq 150 could very well emerge as one of the most exciting two-wheeler launches of 2025.