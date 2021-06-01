BLS International inks 3-year deal with Amazon to expand e-commerce connectivity

BLS International, an outsourcing service provider for government and diplomatic missions globally, on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon to provide last-minute connectivity through its centres across India. This service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India, Livemint reported.









“This collaboration will be a game changer in the e-commerce industry as it will provide last mile connectivity to Amazon where customer acquisition, delivery and realization is a challenge,” BLS International said in a statement.

Speaking about the collaboration firm’s joint managing director,Shikhar Aggarwal said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country. We are committed to offer easier and seamless order placement with our well-trained centre operators to enable faster delivery of services and better user experience to the consumers. This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier-II and tier-III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base”.

BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from the wide range available on Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash. BLS centre operator, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and the consumer can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered, the company said.

Founded in 2005b, BLS International is one of the world’s leading brands in Government to Citizen services, specialising in visa, passport and consular outsourcing. It is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services. It also provides citizen services to state and provincial governments. The company is recognized as ‘Best under a Billion Company” by Forbes Asia and is amongst “Fortune India’s Next 500 companies”.