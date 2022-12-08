Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Blume Ventures closes fourth fund at over USD 250 million

Blume Ventures closes fourth fund at over USD 250 million

Business

Blume Ventures closes fourth fund at over USD 250 million

Press Trust of India
Published on

Venture capital firm Blume Ventures on Wednesday said it has closed its fourth fund with a corpus of over USD 250 million which it plans to invest in 30-35 companies.



The firm’s assets under management has reached over USD 600 million. “Blume’s Fund IV investors include some of India’s finest family offices, global family offices, sovereign wealth funds (India and overseas), and emerging market Fund of Funds. The oversubscription on the $200 million target and the support from both existing and new investors is a testament to the track record that continues to grow stronger,” the firm said in a statement.

Also read: Bengal plans 1000 EV charging stations in 2 years

Blume focuses on early-stage, innovative technology-led startups. It backs entrepreneurs either building to solve large impactful Indian problems or taking the best of Indian innovation to global markets. The diverse mandate extends from edtech, fintech, health, commerce and consumer internet in the former to robotics and AI to SaaS and enterprise software in the latter category.

“Blume Fund IV will be managed by its over 15 member investment team led by Sajith Pai, Arpit Agarwal, Ashish Fafadia, Sanjay Nath and Karthik Reddy. Investing in 30-35 companies across different technology verticals, Blume will discover and nurture another generation of industry-defining companies built in this cycle,” the statement said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Auto dealership chain Landmark Cars IPO to open on Dec 13; sets price band at Rs 481-506/share

Auto dealership chain Landmark Cars IPO to open on Dec 13; sets price band at Rs 481-506/share
By December 8, 2022
Knowledgehut upGrad rolls out Guaranteed Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Program

Knowledgehut upGrad rolls out guaranteed PMP Certificate program
By December 8, 2022
Chemical industry eyes reaching USD 70 bn to aid TN's USD 1 trillion vision plan

Chemical industry eyes reaching USD 70 bn to aid TN’s USD 1 trillion vision plan
By December 8, 2022
Devidutta Dash, Founder & CEO, being honored by the Honourable Minister Shri KT Rama Rao at T-Hub

Startups

Lemme Be CEO Devidutta Dash gets Women Ahead 2022 Award
Austrian film 'Alma and Oskar' to open IFFI 2022

Culture

Austrian film ‘Alma and Oskar’ to open IFFI 2022
Onpassive Globally Launches Its First Set Of Disruptive Solution

Technology

Onpassive Globally Launches Its First Set Of Disruptive Solution
To Top
Loading...