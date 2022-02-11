After a backlash for saying that “industrialists should be worshipped”, BJP leader KJ Alphons clarified he meant to say that businessmen should be respected because bulk of employment comes from the private sector. “Who creates jobs in this country, or anywhere in the world?” he asked.









Alphons told ANI that its not the government sector which creates jobs. “The percentage of people who are provided government jobs is a very small percentage. A bulk of employment comes from the private sector. So who creates jobs? The private sector,” he said. “So I said we need to honor people who create jobs – be it Ambani, Adani, Tata or a tea seller. They need to be honored, worshipped.”

The former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism believes the private sector has been destroyed in the name of vague socialism. Alphons said the Modi government has encouraged them.

“It is not the business to government to run business, it is the job of the private sector to run business and create jobs. We will make it possible and we will be the enabler. That’s why I said we need to honor people who create jobs,” he explained.

The BJP leader came this statement days after the opposition party MP Rahul Gandhi had accused the government of being pro-industralists and anti-poor on February 2 in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader claimed the Modi-led government was making two Indias – one for the poor and one for the rich.