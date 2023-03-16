Davaindia, India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain announces the addition of three team members to its management team.

Mr. Victor Bhadra who has joined as Business Head FOFO & Operations, Mr. Adheesh Mukerji as Business Head COCO, and Mr. Ashish Arora has joined as Business Head B2C & Technology. Each of these individuals brings substantial experience and knowledge to their respective jobs and will play a critical role in establishing the company’s future path. They will be based out of Surat.

Mr. Bhadra offers extensive expertise with his experience at Reliance Retail Ltd. (Netmed’s), Apollo Pharmacy, and others. In his new role with Davaindia, he will be in charge of the Franchisee Business and Operational efforts.

Mr. Mukerji, who has previously worked for Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Ltd, and many other companies, would be taking charge of Davaindia’s Company Outlet Business.

Mr. Arora, who has worked in IT and Ecommerce for companies such as Aster Pharmaceutical India, Accenture, Sonata Software Ltd., PWC, and others, will be in charge of the company’s B2C and IT projects.

“We are thrilled to have these three talented individuals join our leadership team,” said Dr. Sujit Paul – Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd. “Their combined experience and expertise will be of great help as we speed up our growth and business plans. We look forward to working with them to achieve our goals and take Davaindia to the next level,” he added.

In a formal proclamation, the three executives expressed their passion for serving the company and humanity to the best of their abilities. When others were busy becoming larger fishes, Davaindia ultimately grabbed the sharks of the sea. The three executives will report directly to Dr. Sujit Paul, the Group CEO.

About Davaindia

Davaindia is India’s largest private generic pharmacy retail chain present in 25 states with 75 lakh happy customers. Davaindia is dedicated to providing the people of India with high-quality, affordable generic medicines. Davaindia’s product portfolio includes Generic Medicines, Health & Wellness, OTC, Cosmetic, Nutraceutical, Protein supplements, and Ayurvedic & Surgical products. The firm places high value on innovation, customer service, and quality, and it is dedicated to making its products safe, effective, and accessible to all.

Davaindia has a 9 Lakh sqft store capacity, climate-controlled, AI-enabled warehouse in Surat. A robust distribution network allows them to fulfill delivery all throughout India. Davaindia is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of fellow citizens and is continuously looking for innovative ways to assist the people of India in improving their quality of life.

Davaindia is a brand of Zota Healthcare ltd., a NSE-listed pharmaceutical manufacturing company. With more than 30 year of experience they have been exporting medicines to more than 25 countries across the globe.