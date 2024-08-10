Rohit Sharma Launches 'RS by True Elements' with True Elements

In an exciting development for both the sports and food industries, Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma has partnered with True Elements, a prominent homegrown healthy foods brand, to launch a new licensed brand, ‘RS by True Elements.’ This collaboration aims to introduce a line of healthy breakfast and snack options that align with the growing demand for transparency and health-conscious choices among consumers.









Rohit Sharma, widely regarded as one of the most successful cricket captains and players in the history of the sport, is now making strides off the field by venturing into the food industry. Managed exclusively by RISE Worldwide, Rohit will not only serve as the ambassador for True Elements. Still, he will also play a pivotal role in co-creating and marketing products under the ‘RS by True Elements’ brand. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Rohit and True Elements as they work together to provide consumers with healthier food options that they can trust.

True Elements, founded in 2016 by Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil, has quickly become a trusted name in the healthy foods space. The brand offers a wide range of products, including oats, muesli, healthy seeds, regional snacks, and gift hampers, all designed to promote a healthier lifestyle. True Elements’ commitment to its philosophy of “Food That Does NOT Lie” is evident in the transparency of its products. Consumers are encouraged to read the ingredients list on any product offering to educate themselves about what they are consuming.

Rohit Sharma expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This is a good time and opportunity to launch RS by True Elements, where, today, the focus for consumers is to know what they are eating. I have been a fan of True Elements, as they have stayed committed to their values and business philosophy. The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.”

The partnership between Rohit Sharma and True Elements is particularly significant as it marks the first time a cricketer in India has licensed a health food brand. This unique collaboration is expected to set a new benchmark in the Indian food industry, as it brings together the authenticity and influence of a cricketing icon with the integrity and innovation of a trusted food brand. Puru Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of True Elements highlighted the importance of this partnership, saying, “Given the authenticity that Rohit has in cricket, we believe it would help us reinforce our commitment to being ‘True’ and honest with our customers and help us scale rapidly. Rohit starting a brand with us reiterates his confidence in us as a brand and our principles, which is a big motivation for the entire team. I am sure the joint effort will be a good benchmark for the rest of the industry.”

True Elements has already established a strong presence in the market, with its products available on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. The brand also has a significant offline presence, with over 25,000 stores across India, including prominent retail chains like Lulu, Metro, Nature’s Basket, and Haiko Supermarket. With the launch of ‘RS by True Elements,’ the brand is poised to reach even greater heights, driven by Rohit Sharma’s influence and commitment to promoting healthy living.

The ‘RS by True Elements product line is expected to hit the market by the end of August 2024, offering consumers a range of healthy breakfast and snack options that are not only delicious but also aligned with True Elements’ commitment to transparency and quality. The collaboration aims to simplify packaged food choices for Indian consumers, encouraging them to make healthier decisions and fostering greater awareness of food and health among the younger generation.

In the coming months, consumers can look forward to a campaign launch featuring a brand film with Rohit Sharma, followed by product-led videos that showcase the benefits of the ‘RS by True Elements’ offerings. This pioneering licensing initiative is a refreshing development in India’s food industry, and it has the potential to inspire other collaborations that prioritize health, authenticity, and consumer education. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, ‘RS by True Elements’ is set to make a lasting impact on the way Indians approach their food choices, promoting a healthier and more informed lifestyle for all.