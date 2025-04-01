Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Renowned Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee has officially withdrawn from an ongoing federal lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York, citing his ineligibility to practice in the Southern District of New York. The high-profile attorney, known for handling major cases, was ordered by a judge to clarify why he had not disclosed this issue earlier. Earlier, Tony Buzbee withdrew a civil lawsuit that had accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed without any explanation or stated reasons for the withdrawal. Jay-Z later spoke about the impact of the accusations, describing the experience as traumatic for him, his wife, Beyoncé, and their children. He criticized Buzbee, referring to him as a “1-800 lawyer,” and dismissed the lawsuit as a money grab. Jay Z also sued the girl who accused him and the lawyer in that case, Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee Steps Back Due to Federal Court Ineligibility

Tony Buzbee filed a motion to withdraw from the lawsuit, stating that while he is licensed to practice in New York state courts, he is not yet admitted to New York’s federal courts. His withdrawal follows an order from U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who questioned why Tony Buzbee failed to inform the court of his ineligibility.

“It has come to the court’s attention that Anthony Buzbee … has not been admitted to practice in the Southern District of New York,” Judge Abrams wrote. The judge gave Buzbee a deadline to submit a formal explanation.

In a statement to Houston Public Media, Buzbee emphasized that this was purely an administrative issue and that his colleagues, who are admitted to the Southern District of New York, will continue handling the case.

“Most of the cases we have filed are in state court,” Buzbee said. “Until that administrative issue is sorted out, my colleagues who are formally admitted in the SDNY will continue to push those cases while I continue to march forward in the New York State cases. We also will be filing cases in Nevada and California very soon.”

The High-Profile Case Against Diddy

Buzbee originally filed the federal lawsuit in October 2024 on behalf of John Doe, who alleged that he was sexually assaulted by Sean Diddy Combs. The case is part of a larger wave of lawsuits against the music mogul, with dozens of alleged abuse victims coming forward. In September 2024, Buzbee made headlines when he announced he was representing more than 50 clients in a sexual assault lawsuit against Combs. The legal battle has since expanded, with multiple accusations surfacing against the hip-hop icon. Currently, Sean Diddy Combs remains in a Brooklyn jail while awaiting trial on criminal sex trafficking charges.

Previous Case Against Combs and Jay-Z Dismissed

This is not the first high-profile case Buzbee has handled against Sean Diddy Combs and other music industry figures. In December 2024, Buzbee filed a similar lawsuit in New York on behalf of Jane Doe, who accused both Combs and rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) of rape. However, that case was dismissed in February 2025 after the anonymous victim withdrew her lawsuit, as reported by the Associated Press.

Despite stepping away from the federal case in New York, Buzbee remains actively involved in state-level litigation against Combs. Additionally, he has hinted at upcoming lawsuits in Nevada and California, though it remains unclear whether these cases will be filed in state or federal court.

While Buzbee did not confirm if he will be admitted to practice in federal courts in Nevada or California, his firm is expected to continue representing clients in multiple states as the legal battle against Combs intensifies.

Combs’ Legal Team Remains Silent

So far, Sean Diddy Combs’ legal representatives have not issued a public statement in response to Buzbee’s withdrawal from the New York case. Given the serious nature of the allegations and ongoing investigations, the situation continues to develop, with more lawsuits potentially on the horizon.

As the legal saga unfolds, one thing is clear—Tony Buzbee is not backing down, and his firm will continue to pursue justice for the alleged victims, even if he has to do so from outside the federal courtroom in New York.