Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar in "NOKIA" Video, Fans Spot Hidden Disses

Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar in "NOKIA" Video, Fans Spot Hidden Disses

Drake’s latest music video for “NOKIA” has quickly become a viral sensation, but beyond the song’s funky throwback vibes, fans are dissecting what appears to be subliminal shots at Kendrick Lamar. The ongoing tension between the two rap titans shows no signs of cooling down, and DJ Akademiks has pointed out several moments in the video that could be interpreted as direct jabs at Kendrick Lamar. Drake trolls Kendrick Lamar savagely, and if you look closely, you will see Drizzy responding in style.

Akademiks Breaks Down the Kendrick Disses

DJ Akademiks, a longtime supporter of Drake, was among the first to suggest that the “NOKIA” video contained subtle digs at Kendrick Lamar. On his livestream, he highlighted some moments that sparked speculation, and we added some of the Drake Trolling Kendrick Lamar.

Drake’s Dance Moves – In one scene, Drake is seen surrounded by dancers, performing a move that looks strikingly similar to Kendrick Lamar’s dance from “Not Like Us”. Given that “Not Like Us” was one of Lamar’s biggest shots at Drake during their public feud, this moment in NOKIA seems too coincidental to ignore.

Drake has redefined the opening of the ‘Not Like Us’ music video where Kendrick Lamar gave a sneak peek into ‘Reincarnated’. This black and white treatment has the legendary Nokia snake game on the walls.

Drake has taken shots at the ‘Squabble Up’ Music video with his dance moves on ‘Nokia’

The Owl Symbolism – Toward the end of the video, an owl is seen flying freely, a stark contrast to the caged animal at the end of “Not Like Us.” Akademiks believes this is a clever way for Drake to flip the script on Kendrick’s imagery, potentially implying that he’s the one who remains free while Lamar is trapped.

Fans Take the Theories Even Further

While Akademiks pointed out the most obvious parallels, fans on social media have taken things even further. One theory suggests that Drake’s inclusion of NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the video is a direct response to Lamar’s use of DeMar DeRozan in “Not Like Us”. Both athletes are Canadian basketball icons, making this yet another layer to the Toronto vs. Compton dynamic that has fueled the feud.

The speculation doesn’t stop there. Some fans believe that the entire video’s aesthetic and themes are meant to contrast Lamar’s work, turning what was supposed to be a standalone hit into another chapter in their rap battle.

 

Drake & Kendrick: A Rivalry That Won’t Die

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have spent the majority of their legendary careers independent of each other, but in 2024, their paths collided in one of the most intense rap beefs in recent history. Diss tracks like “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams” solidified their animosity, and it seems that neither artist is ready to move on. Now Not Like Us, Squabble Up, etc., have been owned by the sexy Nokia music video.

Akademiks summed up the ongoing drama by saying: “These two are gonna be tied together like Siamese twins. Like Dot can’t get over it, Drake can’t get over it neither. They can’t get over each other. It’s not one-sided.”

Whether or not the NOKIA video was intended to be a Kendrick diss, the internet has already decided: the battle isn’t over. With both artists still dropping hints and references, fans can expect this cold war of subliminals to continue in future music, videos, and performances.

