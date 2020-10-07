Cult to reopen centers with new safety guidelines

Cult will be reopening its centers in multiple cities with safety protocol in place. During lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cure.fit shifted all of its classes online and extended unlimited pause days to its members, allowin them to put their paid subscriptions on hold until they could go back to their centers. In September, the healthcare platform reopened 25 centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. It will also reopen centers in Delhi, and Chennai as well as its Fitness First Centers in Delhi-NCR.









Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing Head Cure.Fit, said its important to remember that the world we are re-entering is not the same anymore. “The new normal needs a fresh set of rules in the interest of public health and our collective safety,” he said. “We want people to come back and wnjoy working out together at Cult.fit but this also needs to be done responsibly.” Krishnaswamy said the Cult CARES protocol has been constructed keeping the members, employees and government-issued directives in mind. “We will also be opening up more centers in new and existing cities in a phased manner and allow more customers to get back on their fitness journeys.”

The company also extended complimentary Cult.live subscriptions, which was introduced on the Cure.fit app to facilitate live home workouts in similar formats to those at the centers along with exclusive celebrity-guided master classes conducted by the likes of Mandira Bedi, Remo D’Souza, Yasmin Karachiwala, PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Jonty Rhodes, Bret Lee and many others.

The healthcare platform will continue with its virtual live classes even after the centers reopen. Members in the mentioned cities can resume their Cult.fit subscriptions and utilize the remaining days in the pack to work out at the centers. New users can also purchase subscription packs for the centers. However, Cult.fit will also continue to extend ‘pause’ days so that customers can return when they feel comfortable.

Cult.fit has also opened up centers in 12 other cities – Vizag, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Jaipure, Coimbatore, Indore, Chandigarh, Jammu, Mysore, Ludhiana, Kochi and Amritsar.