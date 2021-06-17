Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Demand for contactless buying helps Droom record 80% growth in Q1 2021

Demand for contactless buying helps Droom records 80% growth in Q1 2021
Droom has registered 80% growth Y/Y in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the enormous demand for contactless buying in the automobile segment.

Business

Demand for contactless buying helps Droom record 80% growth in Q1 2021

Published on

Droom has registered 80% growth Y/Y in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the enormous demand for contactless buying in the automobile segment. For the first time, Droom, which is India’s largest online automobile marketplace, has crossed Rs 1,000 crores in monthly GMV in March 21.




Droom’s recent growth can be attributed to multiple factors, including accelerated shift of automobile buying and selling online, improved supply with supply chains opening post lockdown in the last quarter, lower prices of inventory, and an increased consumer preference towards vehicle ownership as opposed to ridesharing or using public transport due to safety reasons.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Droom, said the company is thrilled to shared that it has recorded 80% Y/Y growth in Q1 of 2021. “Droom’s growth trajectory from last year has been steadily rising after COVID led turbulence in the business. While automobiles is the largest retail category and least penetrated online, automobile buying and selling is now shifting online in a more rapid manner post COVID,” he said. “Almost all large decisions or large transactions of human life, for example, looking for life partner, taking admission in university or buying home or changing job are shifting online and automobile buying, and selling is no longer an exception.”

Aggarwal said the company has spent last seven years and hundreds of millions of dollars in building not only the world’s first pure online marketplace for automobile but also the entire ecosystem of first mile, mid mile, and last mile services to enable the shift of automobile buying and selling online. “We also plan to continue our expansion in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, once the ongoing second wave of the pandemic subsides.”

Also Read: Higher incidence of job losses among youngest, oldest employees in second wave: Survey

Droom expects Q2-CY2021 to be up in three digits Y/Y due to the weak comparison of last year’s first wave of COVID-19, when the entire supply chain halted for four months from April to July. While the second wave of COVID-19 was significantly worse than first, the used automobile industry stayed robust and the entire ecosystem had many lessons from last year and remains strong and well prepared.

Prior to the pandemic, Droom had expanded its footprint to countries such as Thailand and Malaysia with its used vehicle pricing engine OBV (Orange Book Value) is now available in 38 countries. It is a tech and data science-driven online marketplace, which offers 21st century experience in buying and selling automobiles in India.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Swedish giant IKEA begins home delivery of products in Bengaluru through mobile app

Swedish giant IKEA begins home delivery of products in Bengaluru through mobile app
By June 17, 2021
The Trade Desk launches India operations, gives access to ad inventory available across the internet

The Trade Desk launches India operations, gives access to ad inventory available across the internet
By June 17, 2021
Demand for contactless buying helps Droom records 80% growth in Q1 2021

Demand for contactless buying helps Droom record 80% growth in Q1 2021
By June 17, 2021
CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”

Health

CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market

Cryptocurrency

Cryptic tweet and plunging Bitcoin shows Elon Musk is controlling the crypto market
To Top
Loading...