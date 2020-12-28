Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing of smartphones

Business

Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing of smartphones

Press Trust of India
Published on

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd has entered into an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing of smartphones. “Dixon’s wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smartphones,” Dixon Technologies said in a regulatory filing.




The products will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company added. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) were trading 4.35 per cent higher at Rs 13,275 apiece on the BSE.

Also read: Startups set to be backbone of ‘New’ India: Piyush Goyal


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top
Loading...