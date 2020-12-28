Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing of smartphones

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, on Monday said its wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd has entered into an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for manufacturing of smartphones. “Dixon’s wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smartphones,” Dixon Technologies said in a regulatory filing.









The products will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company added. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) were trading 4.35 per cent higher at Rs 13,275 apiece on the BSE.