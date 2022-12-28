Curefoods, India’s leading cloud kitchen operator has announced reaching a milestone of 1 million orders per month. This milestone includes contributions from various brands like EatFit and Cakezone among others, that come under the Curefoods brand umbrella. In December’22 Curefoods will clock 1.1 million orders, resulting in an annual recurring revenue of $65 Million.

With EatFit contributing to a major share in achieving this milestone, there is a behavioral shift in the mindset of people. Indians are more health conscious than ever today and prefer eating nutritious food. They are also increasingly ordering food online on a subscription or daily basis and saving time spent in the kitchen, by choosing healthy and tasty food ordering options online.









Among the Indian cities that engaged the most in online food ordering this year, Bengaluru saw the highest number of people who ordered food online, contributing to a revenue share of 40%, followed by Delhi NCR at 15%, Mumbai at 13%, Hyderabad at 12%, Chennai at 8%, Pune at 4% and the other cities contributing to a revenue of 8% together.

Under the Curefoods umbrella, EatFit saw the highest traction of food orders at 45%, and Cakezone contributed 20%. The top food categories that were ordered on the EatFit platform were Khichdis, Indian Meals, Kulcha Burgers, and Multigrain Pizzas. The best-selling dishes were dal khichdi, fruit pop oatmeal, and the butter paneer kulcha burger.

Commenting on this, Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods said, “Reaching this milestone of 1 million orders per month is a great achievement for Curefoods. I would like to acknowledge the hard work of our teams, and I truly appreciate their spirit in making this happen. Other than Curefoods, this milestone is a learning for the entire cloud kitchen industry, as it is a testament to how well the Indian audience has absorbed the idea of ordering food from digitally native brands. With the use of technology and mechanization, we aim to incorporate seamless processes in our cloud kitchens and scale to newer milestones.”

Curefoods aims to change the mindset of people towards online food ordering and delivery in India and provide them with a platter of healthy and tasty food options. The brand intends on bringing a change in people’s eating styles and preferences as per today’s lifestyles. Curefoods is available on Swiggy and Zomato, other than its own platforms.

Curefoods is a leading cloud kitchens operator in India founded by Ankit Nagori. It commenced its operations in 2020. It houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Great Indian Khichdi, Sharief Bhai, Iceberg Ice creams among others. It has over 150 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 15 cities in India.