Wobb, the world’s fastest influencer hiring platform, has connected Plum – a 100% vegan beauty and personal care brand with 1000 social media influencers for the promotion of its new skincare range. Plum, as part of the strategic influencer marketing campaign, received a whopping 49 million impressions on its social media.









Wobb rallied leading influencers like Ashna Shroff, Kritika Khurana, Juhi Godambe, Shiv Shakti, Shafaq Naaz, among others, to promote Plum’s newly launched skincare products. As a part of the campaign, products like Plum Vitamin C Serum, Plum Green Tea Face Wash, Grape Seed and Buckthorn Oil etc., were reviewed and extensively posted across social media channels.

Ishan Jindal, the founder and CEO of Wobb, said pureplay has multiple brands under its portfolio. He revealed that the company started its journey with Phy Life – a brand for men’s grooming. “In no time, Tanmay from Phy (Pureplay team) gave us a stellar recommendation and we became the go-to influencer company for all Pureplay brands, including Plum Goodness and Plum Bodylovin. Over the year, the Plum team has been collaborative that helped us to deliver stellar influencer campaigns in our effort to contribute to brand building and we have learned so much about beauty and personal care brands that over 200+ brands in this space work with us and for many of them, we are able to give guaranteed sales ROI as much as 3x due to our undisputed industry-leading expertise, which no one can offer anywhere in the world.”

Sakshi Agarwal, Assistant Marketing Manager at Pureplay, said the team at Wobb is very dedicated to the brands they work with. “Great costs, quick turnaround time, good content, and 100% client support have been Wobb’s USP for us at Plum BodyLovin. Big thanks to Wobb for always killing it for us!” The influencer campaign received over 49 million impressions and a total engagement of 5.6 million. Moreover, the skincare products gained 29 million views, 11.3 million likes and over 100K+ comments.

Established in September 2020, Wobb is regarded as the world’s fastest influencer hiring platform that connects marketers with verified social media influencers for paid and barter campaigns. The platform is trusted by over 300 brands and over 1 lac influencers and aims to build a disruptive marketplace for influencers and marketers to boost their creator economy.

Being India’s largest AI-driven platform for influencers and marketers, Wobb runs over 100 campaigns each month.