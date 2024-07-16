Curious cases of UPSC : IAS Abhishek Singh and IAS Pooja Khedkar

The recent controversies surrounding IAS officer Pooja Khedkar and former bureaucrat Abhishek Singh have sparked significant debate about the integrity of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selection process and the transparency of disability claims within India’s bureaucratic system. While Khedkar’s misuse of OBC and disability certificates has already drawn public ire, Singh’s recent exposure has fueled the fire, calling for urgent reforms and greater accountability.









Abhishek Singh: The Dance Video Scandal

Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer who resigned last year to pursue a career in acting, is under scrutiny after his dance and gym videos went viral on social media. Singh had availed concessions under the locomotor disability criteria during his UPSC selection, raising questions about the legitimacy of his claims. As his videos garnered attention, many users demanded greater transparency in the bureaucratic selection process, with Singh’s comment sections filled with criticism.

In response, Singh defended himself, stating that he is being targeted for his support of reservations. He asserted that his achievements resulted from hard work and courage, not through reservation benefits. Singh emphasized his commitment to social work through initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement and reiterated his belief that government job reservations should reflect population demographics.

वैसे तो मुझे किसी आलोचना से कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता, पर ये मेरे जीवन काल में पहली बार है जब मैं अपने आलोचकों को जवाब दे रहा हूँ। और वो इसलिए क्योंकि मेरे हज़ारो समर्थक मुझसे कह रहे हैं कि आप जवाब दें नहीं तो हमारा मनोबल टूट जाएगा।अतः ये मेरा नैतिक कर्तव्य है कि मैं सच्चाई सामने… pic.twitter.com/e1rwB3H02R — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 13, 2024

Pooja Khedkar: Ongoing Investigations and Controversies

Amid Singh’s controversy, the case of Pooja Khedkar continues to unfold. The UPSC has directed the Maharashtra government to scrutinize Khedkar’s caste and disability certificates following allegations of fraudulent means to secure her civil service position. Khedkar, currently posted in Washim after her transfer from Pune, has been accused of manipulating her socio-economic status and disability claims to benefit from the OBC and PwD quotas.

Khedkar’s case has revealed multiple discrepancies in her disability certificates and wealth declarations. Initially issued a visual impairment certificate in 2018, she later obtained a mental illness certificate in 2021. Despite these, a subsequent certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital certified her with only 7% locomotor disability, well below the required 40% for disability quota candidates. Furthermore, her claim of belonging to the OBC non-creamy layer is under question due to her father’s declared wealth of ₹40 crore, which exceeds the eligibility limit of ₹8 lakh annual family income.

Dr. Sanjay Ghogare, civil surgeon at Ahmednagar district hospital, confirmed the issuance of original disability certificates to Khedkar, stating that she has a cumulative disability of 51%. However, the discrepancies in her locomotor disability certificate have raised doubts about her eligibility. The district administration is conducting a thorough investigation, and a detailed report is expected to be submitted to the divisional commissioner soon.

Khedkar, on her part, has maintained her innocence, stating that she will testify before an expert committee and abide by its decision. She has criticized the media for conducting a trial against her, emphasizing the constitutional principle of “innocent until proven guilty.”

Impact on UPSC and Call for Reforms

The controversies surrounding Khedkar and Singh underscore the urgent need for reforms in the UPSC selection process. The exposure of potential misuse of disability and socio-economic status certificates has called into question the system’s fairness and transparency. To restore public trust, it is imperative to implement stricter verification procedures and ensure accountability in the bureaucratic selection process.