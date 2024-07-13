IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar : Impact on UPSC Credibility

The recent scandal involving IAS officer Pooja Khedkar has raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and its selection process. Pooja Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer, has been accused of misusing her position and manipulating the system to her advantage. This controversy has sparked debates about the credibility of UPSC and the potential impact on India’s civil service examination process.

The Controversy Unfolds

The controversy began when images of Pooja Khedkar’s personal luxury Audi car, equipped with red and blue beacon lights, went viral. This blatant misuse of power, coupled with her unauthorized occupation of the additional collector’s office and the removal of office furniture without consent, led to her relocation based on a collector’s report. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has promised appropriate action for the misuse of beacon lights and the government insignia on her private vehicle.



Questionable Appointment and Wealth Discrepancies

The appointment of IAS Probationary Officer Pooja Khedkar itself has come under scrutiny. Allegations have emerged that she did not qualify for the OBC non-creamy layer category, under which she appeared for the UPSC exam. Activist Vijay Kumbhar pointed out that her father, Dilip Khedkar, has assets worth Rs 40 crore, disqualifying her from the non-creamy layer benefits requiring an annual parental income below Rs 8 lakh.

Moreover, media reports have highlighted Khedkar’s luxurious lifestyle, including her ownership of properties, gold, luxury cars, and partnerships with private companies. This wealth, combined with her father’s substantial assets, raises serious questions about her eligibility under the OBC non-creamy layer and PwD categories.

Disability Certificate Controversy

Adding to the controversy, IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar made disability claims that have been called into question. She reportedly claimed to be visually impaired and mentally ill to receive special concessions during her UPSC selection. Despite her low examination marks, these concessions enabled her to clear the exams, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 821.

However, Khedkar repeatedly avoided mandatory medical examinations to verify her disabilities, missing multiple appointments. Instead, she submitted an external MRI report, which the UPSC initially rejected. The UPSC challenged her selection in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which ruled against her. Despite this, her MRI certificate was later accepted, confirming her IAS appointment.

Implications for UPSC Credibility

This scandal has far-reaching implications for the UPSC’s credibility. The UPSC is considered one of India’s most prestigious and rigorous selection processes, aiming to ensure the selection of the most competent and deserving candidates for civil services. However, Khedkar’s case highlights potential loopholes and the possibility of system misuse.

The controversy raises concerns about the thoroughness of the verification process for candidates’ eligibility, particularly regarding their socioeconomic status and disability claims. If such discrepancies occur, they undermine the fairness and integrity of the examination process, leading to questions about the UPSC’s transparency and accountability.

Addressing the gaps highlighted by this controversy is crucial to restoring trust in the UPSC and the civil services examination process. Candidate eligibility verification process needs to be strengthened, ensuring that socio-economic and disability claims are thoroughly vetted. Additionally, stricter penalties should be imposed for any misuse of power or manipulation of the system.

Moreover, transparency in the selection process must be enhanced, with regular audits and reviews to prevent such issues. The UPSC should also consider implementing more rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to maintain the integrity of the examination process.