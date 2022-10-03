PrepInsta, India’s no 1 and most visited website for placement preparation, and a rising Ed-tech brand, has announced associating with SNS Group of Institutions to train the next generation of innovative engineers. Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the next four years, until 2025.

PrepInsta and SNS Group of Institutions have onboarded more than 5000+ Engineering students through this partnership, with the mutual motto of upskilling them through placement preparation courses and enabling them to land in their dream companies. SNS Group of Institutions will largely benefit from this association as they now will have a single POC for their training and placement preparations. PrepInsta will facilitate SNS Group of Institutions with – full access to prepInstaprime.com & prepinsta.com; Premium Whatsapp group for Jobs updates from various service-based and Product based companies; Premium Teacher Assistance Group (TA Support) for real-time doubt resolution over discord and exclusive performance tracking dashboard for college so that they can keep a check on students’ reports.









“Engineering has always been at the top of India’s list of professions, but there is a disparity in professional opportunities in this field. This is primarily due to a skill gap among current aspirants, who are only trained in one or two languages that are irrelevant to current market trends. At PrepInsta, we promise to provide SNS students with skills-based courses such as ML/AI, Power BI, Cyber security, and so on that will easily help them achieve employment in premium companies,” said, Mr. Manish Agarwal, Co-founder & CMO, PrepInsta.

“At SNS Group of Institutions we are thrilled to have joined hands with PrepInsta which shares the same motto of upskilling engineering graduates as we do. In recent years, the role of technology has become dominant, and its impact on education and employability will be felt much more extensively. It’s, therefore, critical to begin incorporating tech-driven learning concepts into the curriculum based on their relevance to different age groups. With the support of PrepInsta, we are determined to bring a significant change and help our student community towards employability and skill development”, said Dr. S.N Subramanian Honorable chairman, SNS Group of Institutions.

SNS Group of Institutions Students will also have access to exclusive content on the PrepInsta website for placement preparations for product-based companies like (Amazon, Microsoft, Meta etc.) and service-based companies such as (Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys etc.).

PrepInsta is a one-stop placement destination, with the primary goal of addressing India’s current disparity in job prospects. PrepInsta, through its product PrepInsta Prime, trains students with the entire process of placement preparation, skill development, coding learning, and interview prepping. SNS Group of Institutions is the first Indian institute to implement a design thinking curriculum and holds maximum autonomous institutions with a top-notch placement record.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and also the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation.