WinZO, India’s largest social gaming platform returned with season 2 of its most anticipated National Level Scholarship program – B.O.S.S (Battle of Super Scholar). With the addition of two new top B-schools IIM Bangalore and IIM Lucknow along with IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, the second edition was even bigger compared to the inaugural 2021 edition. WinZO is the only gaming company to launch such an industry-academic program to promote entrepreneurship in the online gaming sector of India.

“We are happy to host WinZO with this type of unique engagement activity and also are delighted to see their quest to promote the value of entrepreneurship and innovation through WinZO BOSS,” Bharath Reddy, Placement Coordinator of IIM Ahmedabad said, commenting on the launch.









WinZO B.O.S.S season 2 involves over 1000 applicants, and there are remunerations and prizes worth INR 50 lacs up for grabs. Winners can use the scholarships to fund their higher education needs/entrepreneurship ideas. Along with it, the top 20 participants were made to experience the working environment at WinZO’s headquarters in New Delhi to present their ideas to the leadership team and gain insights into the company’s operations.

Brahmateja Pothukanoori, Winner of B.O.S.S season 2 said: “I am happy to be part of this edition of WinZO BOSS. This was one of the very first offline events that we experienced here at campus. I had a chance to interact with leaders from every domain such as Product, Technology and Marketing. I am very much fascinated by WinZO’s scale and approach to being a unit economics business which is a rare find today.”

Sanketh Mahajan from IIM Calcutta was declared runner-up in this season. The top 5 finalists will be provided with pre-placement offers from WinZO with INR 10 lakh each with the top three receiving an additional INR 4 lakhs and INR 3 lakhs each.

“2000s was a decade for social media and 2010s for E-Commerce; 2020s is going to be the decade for culturally relevant interactive entertainment products. India today is interestingly positioned as a hotbed of Global gaming innovation owing to its power of a billion digital consumer market,” Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder, WinZO said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish Bharat as a global industry leader, and such disruption can only be possible when the best minds of the country come together to build on this opportunity. BOSS is an initiative in the same direction. We at WinZO believe in creating entrepreneurs who can build products that would forever change the way we experience the world around us,” she added,

WinZO had also launched a $26 million game developer fund earlier in which over 1000 companies expressed interest. The fund aims to promote interactive entertainment goods with finance and a broad distribution network, including games, the gaming industry, content production, live-ops, and security.

Hailing WinZO’s efforts towards promoting the industry ecosystem, Debayan Ganguly, Placement Coordinator of IIM Calcutta said: “We are excited to host WinZO on campus with the second edition of BOSS with such an engaging activity. We have a huge alumni base of our students in this organization. Even the Co-founder Paavan Nanda hails from the same campus and it has always been a privilege to host such a young startup on the campus.”

In addition to financial support and fast-paced conditions for growth, WinZO attracts talent through the quality of life and ownership experience for its employees. Yash Mehta, winner of B.O.S.S season 1 said: “I came across WinZO BOSS last year and won the case competition. I let go of my traditional campus offer at IIM Calcutta because I would not have got this type of exposure and ownership in any other organization.”

Maintaining a steady growth rate with a strong focus on delivering unit economics, WinZO has become the market leader in social gaming and interactive entertainment in the country today. With a registered user base of over 90 million, of which around 80 per cent hail from smaller Indian towns, WinZO is, directly and indirectly, employing over 1 lakh individuals and looking to grow this number to 5 lakhs in the next 18 months.

By 2030, the size of the global mobile gaming market is anticipated to reach $338 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3%. “We understand its intrinsic obligation and as the market leader in India to position it at the centre of this enormous opportunity by supporting the country’s gaming and interactive entertainment technology sector and fostering an innovative environment,” Soumya added.