Teachmint, India’s largest live teaching platform, has announced the first season of their “Teacher of the Year” awards. This is India’s first awards, that recognizes the growth and achievements of teachers at all levels. It’s a first of its kind initiative which not just felicitates schools and its teachers, but also independent tutors and coaching institutes for their continuous efforts to ensure unhindered learning in the last 12 months.









The winners will receive prizes worth INR 20 lakhs for end-to-end digitization of their classrooms from Teachmint. As such, 1 winner and 5 runner-ups will be declared in each of the three main categories – Best Educator; Best Coaching Institute; and Best School/College.

The awards are designed to be completely transparent through a public voting system where students and their parents show their support for teachers who have made a difference in their learning. Nominations period for these awards commenced on 01 August, 2021 and will end on 15 August, 2021, while the voting period will end on 31 August 2021. The winners will be declared on Teachers Day 05 September 2021. In just three days of launching, Teachmint has received entries from close to 3,000 teachers in India from 1000+ cities like Bangalore, New Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kota, Bhopal, Jammu and Tezpur among others.

Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder and COO, Teachmint, said they have launched these awards as they strongly believe that teachers need a platform that recognizes their relentless efforts. “Especially independent and after-school educators and institutes who are rarely recognized beyond their group of students, despite playing a pivotal role in their learning journey,” he said. “We wanted to create a holistic platform that appreciates, encourages and rewards them. In just three days since launching, we have seen a phenomenal response and countless messages not just from teachers but also their students who have been proactively nominating their teachers to show their appreciation.”

Bordia said Teachmint will be empowering the winners with end-to-end digitization of their classroom along with the best-in-class gadgets to help them run hassle-free virtual classrooms. “This also includes free access to our premium institute product called Teachmint for Institute that allows schools, colleges and large institutions to manage digital classrooms seamlessly.”

The Teacher of the Year awards, in its inaugural edition, will recognize contributions of individuals or institutes across domains such as K-12 education, sports, arts, performing arts and specialized courses among others.

Also Read: More countries want to manufacture own semi-conductors as it’s a matter of national security: Moody’s

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitize their classrooms. In just 12 months, the platform has recorded more than 10,00,000 teachers registration from over 5000 cities and towns in India, making it the single largest online teaching platform outside China. The platform allows the teacher to have complete control of the live class, share study materials and conduct digital tests as effortlessly as in a real classroom. Teachmint is available in 11 different Indian languages, making it easy for teachers and students to use the language of their comfort to navigate the platform.