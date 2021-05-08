Toonz Media Group unveils digital platform for creative learning

Toonz Media Group, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies, is expanding its Education Services Division by launching a brand new e-learning platform named Ri8brain. A first-of-its-kind EdTech initiative, Ri8brain is exclusively dedicated to creative learning.

Ri8brain will mark our foray into e-learning. The unique aspect of this platform is that it is dedicated to learning of creative arts and technology. We live in an era where conventional jobs are fast being taken over by bots. And the future belongs to techno-creative people, who can smartly use technology and creativity to come up with new products, services and solutions. Ri8brain envisages to promote creative intelligence and empower creative minds, said P. Jayakumar, CEO Toonz Media Group.









Ri8brain will carry forward the legacy of Toonz Academy, which has been a leader in animation, VFX and related visual arts training for almost two decades. The platform offers courses in two segments: Ri8brain Explore for beginners and Ri8brain Excel for professionals and aspirants. Ri8brain Explore courses focus on discovering and honing the creative talents of children and young learners. The learning categories in this segment include courses in Storytelling, Arts & Crafts, Music, and Life Skills among other. Meanwhile, Ri8brain Excel courses are designed to groom professionals for the entertainment, media and techno-creative industries. These include courses right from Script-Writing and Storyboarding to Production and Post-Production.

Just like Toonz Academy, Ri8brain works closely with media and entertainment industry partners. Imparting quality education & training through industry endorsed curriculum and innovative training methodologies will be the hallmark of Ri8brain. This initiative is also unique in that it offers employment opportunity to mentors and creative arts teachers to use their skill to train the next generation of creative talent, Mr Jayakumar said.

Ri8brain mentors include seasoned industry experts as well as well-known academics from the media and entertainment industry. The company has partnered with established creative education organizations for knowledge sharing and mentor partnership. Ri8brain has also tied-up with a leading education financier to provide speedy financial assistance to students who pursue long-term courses.

With an entirely mentor-led curriculum, the Ri8brain boasts of a robust Learning Management System (LMS) that enables real-time, remote interactions between mentors and learners through virtual classrooms.

Ri8brain will be launched on the final day of Toonz’s ongoing virtual event – Animation Masters Summit on Saturday, May 8.

About Toonz Media Group Toonz is a 360-degree media powerhouse with over two decades of unparalleled experience and one of Asia’s most active animation production studios (over 10,000 minutes of 2D and CGI kids and family content per year). Having worked with the world’s leading entertainment studios, channels and networks including Marvel, Nickelodeon, Turner, Disney, Netflix, Dreamworks, Lionsgate, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal, BBC, Amazon, Google, Hulu, HBO and Exodus Film Group, Toonz has to its credit several animation and live action series, as well as feature films.

About Ri8brain

Ri8brain is an EdTech initiative from the award-winning Toonz studios, part of global entertainment major Toonz Media Group. Ri8brain will take forward the legacy of Toonz education division, which has been a leader in animation, VFX and related visual arts training for almost two decades. Similarly, Ri8brain has courses specially curated for creators of all ages.