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Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover

Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover Marc Jacobs John Cale Martin Scorsese

Album Announcement

Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover

New Charli XCX’s album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ cover features legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese alongside musician John Cale and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.
Sound Plunge

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Pop artist Charli XCX has officially launched her next musical chapter. The Grammy-winning artist revealed that her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, will arrive on July 24, marking her first full-length release since the cultural phenomenon of Brat. The announcement immediately generated excitement across social media, not only because of the album title but also due to its eye-catching cover featuring legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese alongside musician John Cale and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

A Unique Album Concept

Charli XCX unveiled the project through Instagram, revealing a black-and-white cover image that reflects the album’s title: music, fashion, and film. Each figure on the cover symbolizes one of those creative disciplines, highlighting the record’s broader artistic vision.

According to the singer, the album contains 11 tracks and runs for just over 30 minutes. While relatively concise by modern standards, the project is expected to deliver a focused and experimental listening experience.

The title itself comes from lyrics featured in Charli XCX’s recently released single SS26, where she references the interconnected worlds of culture, style, and entertainment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

Moving Beyond the Brat Era

Following the massive success of Brat, many fans expected Charli to continue exploring the dance-pop sound that helped define her recent rise to mainstream prominence. However, the artist has indicated that her new album will take a different creative direction.

In recent interviews, Charli emphasized her desire to challenge expectations and experiment with new sounds. She described the process as a way of “flipping the form” and pushing beyond familiar territory.

That ambition has already become apparent through the album’s lead singles, Rock Music and SS26, both of which showcase a more unconventional approach compared to her earlier chart-topping releases.

Fans React to a New Sound

The release of “Rock Music” sparked significant discussion among fans and critics. While some praised the track’s willingness to blend genres and break conventions, others debated whether it truly fits within the traditional definition of rock music.

Regardless of the label, the conversation reflects Charli XCX’s reputation as one of pop music’s most adventurous artists. Throughout her career, she has consistently experimented with production styles, songwriting structures, and visual aesthetics.

Industry observers believe that willingness to evolve has become one of her greatest strengths, helping her remain relevant in an increasingly competitive music landscape.

A Major Summer Music Release

With Music, Fashion, Film scheduled for release on July 24, anticipation is already building among fans eager to hear Charli’s next creative statement.

Whether the album becomes another commercial blockbuster or a more experimental artistic venture, one thing is clear: Charli XCX is once again determined to challenge expectations and keep audiences guessing.

  • Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover Marc Jacobs John Cale Martin Scorsese
  • Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover Marc Jacobs John Cale Martin Scorsese

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