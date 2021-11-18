Mindler, India’s leading career guidance platform for students and educators, has announced the acquisition of Immrse, a virtual career internship and simulation platform in a cash and stock deal. The edtech start-up expects to close the acquisition in about three months.









Mindler recently raised $1.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by HVB 88 Angels, Ecosystem Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, nVentures Singapore and Chennai Angels. It is driving a movement to enable students to take scientific approach towards career decision making.

Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO, Mindler, said they welcome the team Immrse to the Mindler Family and are really excited to add this revolutionary product to their portfolio. “Given the way the world of careers is being disrupted, internship and simulations are a very effective approach to empower students in taking an informed career decision. Through our pilot project, we discovered that 98.7% students found the experience really useful and we are excited to jointly build many more virtual career internships in the near future.”

Bhargava said they are also stoked to tap the amazing opportunities which open up with this collaboration between Mindler and Immrse. “With the progressive implementation of NEP 2020, career guidance will become a key focal point for schools and institutions and we are building multiple innovative solutions towards empowering all our stakeholders. We are strongly positioned to deliver personalized career guidance solution to students and aiding their overall development through integrated co-curricular solutions – which is a key mandate of the New Education Policy.”

Along with Mindler’s existing portfolio of career discovery and planning tools which includes its revolutionary 5-dimensional career assessment, automated career activities and career planning tools and career coach led guidance for college discovery, planning and application; Immrse’s Virtual Career Internship will be a brilliant addition to create a comprehensive offering for students and all other stakeholders involved in the career planning journey of a student.

Siddharth Jain, Co-Founder HVB 88 Angels and Board of Director Mindler, expressed excitement with the virtual integration by Mindler’s acquisition of Immrse in the growing edtech sector, globally. “We expect students across grades 8-12 to take advantage of the expanded suite to get an early exposure to the varied internship opportunities offered by Mindler Immrse and enable students take an informed decision about their career choice and then are able to select colleges and universities that are best equipped to serve their goals and interests. Mindler is uniquely positioned to answer the growing demands of the student population as it works towards creating a one-stop solution desired by every class 8-12 student globally.”

Pratham Sutaria, Founder Immrse, said the company has created a one-of-its-kind experiential product to facilitate in-depth career exploration. “This product encompasses new-age career simulations that help students understand career options practically before finalizing the right career for themselves. This product was built as a solution to the career decision related problems and confusion that crores of students are facing in today’s era. We have been receiving overwhelming customer feedback and reviews from over 10,000 students who have experienced the product. Our completion rates are also significantly high compared to other self-paced edtech products. Joining the Mindler ecosystem will only help us accelerate the growth. There are high synergies and we look forward to growing together with Mindler.”

Post the completion of the acquisition, all schools and institutions, Mindler’s SaaS partners and parents will have access to the Virtual Career Internships and Simulations to help students who are in the process of taking the all-important career decision. Mindler shall also build and offer a wide range of practical programs to students including corporate internships and experiential masterclasses.