Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO

EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO

Business

EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO

Press Trust of India
Published on

Sewerage solution provider EMS Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).



The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter Ramveer Singh, Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator showed on Tuesday. At present, Singh holds a 97.81 per cent stake in the company. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the number of equity shares will be reduced from the issue.

Also read: Nysha Mobility Tech Raises USD 3.5 Million in Seed Funding

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purpose. The company is engaged in the business of sewerage solution provider, water supply system; water and waste treatment plants, electrical transmission and distribution, road and allied works, operation and maintenance of waste water scheme projects and water supply scheme projects for government authorities. Khambatta Securities Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO

EMS Ltd files draft papers for IPO
By April 12, 2023
Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Sitharaman to US biz community

Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Sitharaman to US biz community
By April 12, 2023
HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 crore through issuance of bonds

HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 crore through issuance of bonds
By April 12, 2023
HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round

Funding News

HealthPlix Technologies raises USD 22 million in latest funding round
Litigation Funding startup FIGHTRIGHT launches INR 100 crores fund for HNIs

Business

Litigation startup FIGHTRIGHT launches 100 crore fund for HNIs
T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Funding News

T.A.C Raises 100Cr In Series A Round Led by Sixth Sense Ventures
To Top
Loading...