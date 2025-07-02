Amazon Eyes Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi for Next James Bond as Denis Villeneuve Joins Bond 26

Connect with us

Hollywood’s most iconic spy is getting a Gen Z makeover. With a new director confirmed and a casting wishlist turning heads, Amazon is officially shifting the James Bond franchise into high gear. After Daniel Craig’s swan song in No Time to Die, the studio has tapped acclaimed Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the next chapter — a bold move signaling a sleek, cerebral reboot of the iconic spy series.

But fans will have to wait: Bond 26 is targeting a 2028 release, given the sheer scale of the production. That means Amazon has time to lock in a screenwriter — and, more crucially, the next 007.

Amazon’s Next Bond: Young, British, and Unexpected

Industry insiders reveal that for Bond 26, Amazon is looking for a British actor under 30 to inherit the license to kill. Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) lead the studio’s wishlist, with rising star Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man, Babygirl) also in the mix.



Unlike Tom HollandJacob Elordi is Australian; that’s no deal-breaker — George Lazenby, who starred in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), was also Australian. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Aaron Taylor-Johnson (35), Henry Cavill (42) and Idris Elba (52) are now considered too old for Amazon’s rebranding of the franchise.

The goal? Reinvent Bond for a younger, global audience — and set the stage for a new, long-term era of espionage epics.

Denis Villeneuve Confirmed to Direct

After a fierce competition among elite directors — including Edgar Wright and Edward Berger — Denis Villeneuve clinched the job to present James Bond. Best known for sci-fi epics like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune saga, the French-Canadian filmmaker brings cinematic gravitas and visual mastery to the franchise.

However, Denis Villeneuve is only committed to a single James Bond film. He does not have the final cut — a stark departure from Amazon’s earlier pursuit of Christopher Nolan, who ultimately declined due to scheduling and creative control issues.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman to Produce the Next James Bond Film

The Writing Still Unwritten

The studio has not finalized a screenwriter, though Jonathan Nolan (co-creator of Westworld and Fallout) impressed Amazon with his James Bond vision. But he’s currently unavailable. Names are being kept under wraps for now, but Amazon is expected to announce a writer later this year.

With Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepping away from creative control, Amazon now holds the reins for one of cinema’s most valuable franchises. James Bond’s Amazon era promises to be riskier, bolder, and potentially younger than ever before.

The casting decision could come as early as 2026, once a script is finalized. Until then, the world will be watching — shaken, not stirred.


