FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, is enhancing its services with delivery notifications and personalized options now available on WhatsApp. The integration of one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps into the FedEx® Delivery Manager International (FDMi) e-commerce solution is launched in India.

FDMi is an interactive e-commerce delivery solution that provides customizable delivery options and alerts. E-tailers using the solution can offer their customers the ability to pick the timing and location of their deliveries to fit their schedule – and change the delivery address when the shipment is in transit – giving them extra flexibility at no extra cost.









The WhatsApp instant messaging social media platform has 2 billion active monthly users globally. Over 80% of the population over the age of 16 in India, use it, and for 96% of users it‘s the most favored social media platform[1]. With such high penetration, the integration of WhatsApp into FDMi makes it a much more effective solution for e-tailers to offer to their shoppers.

Recipients expecting inbound deliveries receive a WhatsApp notification from FedEx upon shipment pickup. FedEx uses a META-verified WhatsApp business account which helps mitigate the risk of recipients responding to scams perpetrated on WhatsApp using the FedEx brand. Recipients can message and chat with FedEx directly as well as access tracking status and re-direct options with the click of a button directly in the WhatsApp chat window.

“We know that consumers have an increasing preference for personalized delivery services.[2] Integrating social platforms of choice like WhatsApp into our digital solutions gives an added boost to the convenience we can offer to e-commerce customers,” said Salil Chari, senior vice president, Marketing and Customer Experience, AMEA. “This service enhancement that allows two-way engagement is another example of how we are working at the intersection of our digital and physical networks to create differentiated, customer-centric service experiences.”

The integration of WhatsApp into FDMi is a win-win for all participants in the e-commerce ecosystem. In an increasingly competitive online marketplace, FDMi helps e-tailers, especially SMEs, provide a differentiated service offer. Customers get more peace of mind through the traceability of their package on their mobile device, as well as an enhanced online shopping experience. It also helps FedEx minimize delivery attempts to recipients who may not be at the registered delivery address.