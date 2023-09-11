Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

Business

FM Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart Liu Kun; discusses G20-related issues

Press Trust of India
Published on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters. The meeting was held on the sidelines of  the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit here.



It is to be noted that China President Xi Jinping decided to not attend the G 20 Summit. China was represented by its Prime Minister Li Qiang. “Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr. Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the #G20 #LeadersSummit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related #G20,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top
Loading...