G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting sets tone for future deliberations on digital skill, cybersecurity

The first G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting in India on Wednesday concluded setting the tone for a productive and meaningful deliberations for the future DEWG meetings.









The three-day meeting, which took place here showcased India’s digital transformation journey, and brought together G20 members, key knowledge partners, and guest countries to discuss digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital skilling, an official statement issued here said. The first day showcased five workshops that covered various topics related to digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions for MSMEs, sustainable development goals, and the use of geospatial technologies.

In addition, the meeting showcased digital initiatives from Uttar Pradesh. At the meeting, delegates discussed two priority areas — Digital Pubic Infrastructure and cybersecurity — and expressed their willingness for further deliberations in subsequent working group meetings for greater shared understanding. The participants embarked on an excursion to Bara Imambara, a historic monument that is widely considered an architectural masterpiece on Tuesday and also witnessed sound, light and dance shows, creating a magical and memorable atmosphere for all.

On the last day on Wednesday, the meeting focused on digital skilling. “India proposed mechanisms for digitally skilled future-ready workforce. The member nations appreciated the inclusion of digital skilling in the DEWG agenda and supported India’s proposed priority areas broadly. Summary discussions were also held on three key priority areas namely Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Cyber Security in Digital Economy and Digital Skilling,” the statement said. The chair of G20-DEWG and secretary, MeitY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, in his press brief shared key highlights of the last three days.

He stated that the immersive digital mobile van travelled to over 75 destinations and provided an interactive and immersive experience to about 1,20,000 persons on India’s digital transformation journey. The exhibition and experience centre, showcasing virtual realities and innovative solutions, attracted around 18,000 visitors, he said. This DEWG meeting is the first of four such meetings scheduled to be held in India, with the next ones taking place in Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, he said.