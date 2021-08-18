Go First inks sales partnership with WorldTicket, DTW

Domestic carrier Go First on Wednesday announced a new sales and content distribution partnership with WorldTicket and Discover the World (DTW). Under the collaboration, WorldTicket will be the global distribution system (GDS) sub-hosting partner for Go First, while DTW would be its sales distribution partner, a release said.









The agreement with WorldTicket will allow travel agents to book Go First flights via their global distribution system, it added. Under the pact, the Wadia group-owned airline’s code will be visible in the GDS for the first time with the prefix of W2 acting as marketing carrier. This will include all routes up to eleven months of the booking date. WorldTicket is a global provider of IT and software to airlines. DTW is a global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries.

The tripartite global distribution partnership will strengthen Go First’s penetration in the international market, and enable the carrier to expand its inventory and services to over several countries, the airline said. Go First said the synergies between the two companies will assist it to extend its global presence. The airline said it believes that the partnership will help it in attaining pre-COVID-19 levels faster while bringing in incremental revenue and mature loads.

The partnership is likely to facilitate its global expansion drive and further fortify plans to leverage international sectors, it said. DTW and WorldTicket are global leaders in global sales and distribution, and their combined expertise and reach will give impetus to our growth plans in the global market,” said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First, said. The airline believes that the outsourcing of its global sales will open avenues for additional revenue streams while minimising risk, he added.

Peer Winter, VP Commercial Business Development at WorldTicket said: “We are absolutely thrilled to enter into this global distribution partnership with Go First and Discover the World, who will be acting as a dedicated sales partner in many countries”. By outsourcing the entire GDS distribution to WorldTicket/Flex Flight (W2), Go First will be able to exploit new revenue streams resulting from global sales with a higher average revenue quality, without any risks and any running costs, Winter said.

By partnering with Discover the World, W2 and Go First will benefit from 100 per cent targeted sales based on historic market KPI’s, which will contribute to generating large volumes for the airline, resulting from GDS sales via W2, he added. Aiden Walsh head of Airline Development for Discover the World, said, We are so delighted to work alongside Go First and WorldTicket to bring these excellent products and innovative approaches to our trade partners”. Discover the World will partner to offer sales and marketing to select markets, the airline said in the release.