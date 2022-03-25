Connect with us

Gujarat again tops NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2021

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Gujarat has topped Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2021, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, in the second and third place respectively, according to the government think tank’s report released on Friday.



The Export Preparedness Index assesses the readiness of the states, in terms of their export potential and performance.

Other states in the top five ranking include Tamil Nadu and Haryana, as per the report.


