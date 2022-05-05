Gupshup, a global leader in conversational engagement, along with two of India’s leading personal care brands, Livon (part of Marico Industries) and Vicco, today announced a new Instagram shopping experience for consumers. Gupshup’s smart chatbot will engage with followers of Vicco and Livon and help them easily discover products, checkout and pay as well as get service and support instantly on Instagram. Gupshup has partnered with Madison Media for the launch.









With e-commerce-like features such as product carousels, easy buy, and lead generation, Gupshup’s Instagram chatbot is one of the first such shopping applications in the industry to offer a complete, frictionless conversational commerce experience to customers.

“Shopping is increasingly becoming conversational. Consumers want to be able to shop using rich interactive conversations with their brands on their favorite messaging channels and are looking for a personalized experience”, said Ravi Sundararajan, COO, Gupshup. “Livon and Vicco are iconic brands that millions of consumers use every day. Along with Madison Media, we are excited to help the two brands bring this conversational commerce solution on Instagram to Indian consumers.”

“The consumer journey is non-linear today. With more time spent on social media, we want to reassure our consumers that we are easily accessible and available with just a few clicks. The Instagram chatbot developed by Gupshup enables and simplifies the brand-consumer interaction process in a more seamless manner”, said Devesh Pendharkar, Director, Vicco Laboratories. “We plan to make it even more flawless for our consumers by providing an end-to-end solution. By partnering with Gupshup and Madison Media, we look forward to delivering a next-gen shopping experience to customers.”

Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media, said, “Word of mouth has always been one of the most powerful marketing levers. Now integrating technology and ecommerce onto social media allows us to unleash the force of conversational commerce with scale – something we have had an opportunity to demonstrate on Livon and Vicco, in collaboration with Gupshup.”

Jolene Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra, said “Chatbots make the customer journey smoother. In today’s digital ecosystem, consumers want everything at the click of a button. It’s important we don’t lose the consumer halfway through the engagement cycle. Partnering with Gupshup and Instagram has enabled us to successfully integrate the chatbot, enabling our brands Livon and Vicco to close the loop in the consumer journey.”

Per Instagram, 90% of Instagram users follow a business on the app. According to Statista, as of January 2022, Instagram’s total number of users in India were nearly 231 million, representing the largest Instagram audience base per country globally. With Instagram’s popularity continuing to grow, it is poised to become the go-to platform for brands and consumers to interact with one another via conversational shopping experiences.