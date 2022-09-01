Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

Business

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

Press Trust of India
Published on

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will hire over 3,000 people in Maharashtra this fiscal as it looks to expand its network in the state.



It aims to open 207 branches and 80 smart banking lobbies in the state during the current fiscal, as per a statement. The bank said 90 of the new branches will be in metro and urban areas, while the remaining will be in semi-urban and rural pockets. Its present employee base in the state, which houses its headquarters and also a bulk of back office operations, was not known.

Also read: International payments addressing platform iPiD secures $3.3M in seed funding

Its branch banking head for the state Abhishek Deshmukh said the credit to deposit ratio is over 100 per cent in 29 districts of the state. At present, its network is in every district and over 280 talukas in the state, and includes 709 branches, 3,200 ATMs (automated teller machines), 1,375 business correspondents, and 15,116 business facilitators. Its total advances in the state stood at Rs 3,28,508 crore as of March 31, 2022, while the deposits were at Rs 4,35,604 crore, giving it a 13 per cent market share from an overall business perspective.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23

HDFC Bank to hire 3,000 staff in Maharashtra in FY23
By September 1, 2022
Amazon Pay to bring attractive offers to customers at their smart stores

Amazon Pay to bring attractive offers to customers at their smart stores
By September 1, 2022
Amazon smart store set to be a game-changer for offline sellers

Amazon assures smart stores will be a gamechanger for offline sellers
By September 1, 2022
Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors

Business

Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors
Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

EdTech

Languify raises $180K in a seed round led by Titan Capital
MoU signed and exchanged by Prof . Chivukula V. Sastri on behalf of IIT Guwahati by its Chairman, Tech Board and Mr. Chalam C. S., Anil Kumar, Pavanraj

Startups

This Startup Founded by Senior Citizens Signs Memorandum With IIT Guwahati
To Top
Loading...