Hindware Home Innovation Limited, one of the fastest growing consumer appliances brands in India, announced the launch of its first-ever exclusive brand store, the ‘Hindware Smart Appliances Universe’. Strategically located in Plaza Mall, MG Road (IIFCO chowk) Gurugram, the brand store showcases the extensive range of Hindware Smart Appliances products along with modular kitchen set-ups from home furnishing brand Evok.

Sprawled across 3000 sq. ft., the Hindware Smart Appliances Universe is the brand’s biggest offline retail store in India. It is elegantly designed to offer consumers an unparalleled retail experience and will give them an opportunity to explore the wide product portfolio including kitchen appliances such as chimneys, built-in-hobs, cooktops, built in microwave ovens, water purifiers, water heaters, air coolers, ceiling fans, and more, all under one roof.

In addition to all the appliances, the store also features modular kitchen set-ups from Evok. This innovative integration of Hindware Smart Appliances and Evok makes the brand store a one-stop solution for consumers providing them with an extensive range of home and kitchen products.









Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, of Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said, “Following an Omni-channel approach, we have been expanding our offline and online presence rapidly with an aim to increase the availability and accessibility of our products for consumers across regions. With the opening of this retail store, we intend to provide consumers with an opportunity to touch, see, and experience the products firsthand before making any purchase decision.”

With the inauguration of our exclusive brand store, we aim to further strengthen our relationship with the consumers.”

In addition to the newly launched ‘Hindware Smart Appliances Universe’, the brand has a widespread retail presence across the country with 170+ Kitchen Galleries, 1300 distributors, 13000 retailers and a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

Hindware Home Innovation Limited (listed on NSE and BSE as HINDWAREAP), home to the iconic Brand Hindware, is one the fastest growing player in the Indian Consumer Appliances and a leader in the Building Products segment. The company offers products under the brand Hindware Smart Appliances that includes a range of chimneys, built-in hobs, cooktops, dishwashers, built-in microwave and ovens, sinks, fans, air coolers, water purifiers, water heaters, and room heaters.

In a joint venture with Groupe Atlantic of France, under Hintastica Private Limited (HPL), the company manufactures water heating solutions to further tap the opportunities in fast growing water heater segment and electrical heating segment in India and the SAARC region.