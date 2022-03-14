Hyundai India introduces N Line range of merchandise

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched the N Line range of merchandise to complement the launch of the i20 N Line premium hatchback in the country. The company had introduced motorsports inspired ‘i20 N Line’ in September last year.









“At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of Gear for the Player , which resonates a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences, the automaker said.

The merchandise, which includes T-shirts and jackets, will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.