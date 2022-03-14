Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hyundai India introduces N Line range of merchandise

Hyundai India introduces N Line range of merchandise

Auto

Hyundai India introduces N Line range of merchandise

Press Trust of India
Published on

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched the N Line range of merchandise to complement the launch of the i20 N Line premium hatchback in the country. The company had introduced motorsports inspired ‘i20 N Line’ in September last year.




“At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of Gear for the Player , which resonates a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences, the automaker said.

Also Read: WPI inflation rises to 13.11 pc in Feb; crude prices spike

The merchandise, which includes T-shirts and jackets, will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Retail inflation in Feb inches up to 6.07 pc

Retail inflation in Feb inches up to 6.07 pc
By March 14, 2022
Tata Sons’ chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

Tata Sons’ chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman
By March 14, 2022
Over 9,600 schools get funds from Atal Innovation Mission for promoting innovation

Over 9,600 schools get funds from Atal Innovation Mission for promoting innovation
By March 14, 2022
Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion

Funding News

Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion
Fundfina Raises $ 1.3 Million As Part Of Its Seed Round

Funding News

Fundfina raises $ 1.3 Million as part of its seed round
Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”

Social Media

Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”
To Top
Loading...